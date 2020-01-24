Difficult Board Meetings Continue For Community Action

For the past several years the board meetings of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency have been often contentious and at times appeared ready to explode as some members of the board and sometimes employees have clashed and allegations of wrong doing have been lobbed back and forth. The agency has struggled to make corrections and improve management of several important programs for the betterment of the five counties of Southeast Arkansas.
There have been a number of changes to the board of directors and staff. Without question a number of the staff and board have been trying to make improvements and be accountable. The arguing and combativeness has continued off and on. It has been impossible to get agendas approved or minutes reviewed and approved. The agency has lost the Head Start program which was it's largest program. They are trying to get it back.
The agency is governed by a board of 15 members. Each of the five counties have three members each on the board. There is a representative of the private sector, the low income community and an elected official or his /her representative from each county. Bradley County's members are Angela Meeks, Carol Hooper and Carolyn Harding. All three are taking part and working for positive change as well as proper administration of the programs. Ms. Hooper and Ms. Harding are new members. Mrs. Meeks has served for some time.
The board met in Crossett January 21. It took nearly thirty minutes to get the board meeting underway and the agenda agreed to. Several sets of minutes were approved from meetings going back to April, 2019. Some other minutes were tabled for further research. There was then discussion of the retirement plan and bond insurance. There was also discussion about the rental agreement with the company that now runs the Head Start program.
There was next a move made to remove Dr. Marcus Allen from the board for cause and to remove Chairman of the Board Mr. Rick Matheny from the board for cause. Eight board members names were typed on the letters, but were not signed. Some of those whose names were listed stated they had not agreed to the letters and wanted to know who put their names on the documents. Mr. Darryl Johnson took credit for the effort to remove the two members from the board and a lengthy free for all ensued between several of those present, with the parliamentarian trying to intercede. The board ultimately voted to reject the letters submitted asking for the removal of Dr. Allen and Mr. Matheny due to failure to follow the procedures set forth by the bylaws. State officials advised the board that the procedures were not in accordance to the bylaws of the agency.
Chairman Matheny then informed Mr. Johnson that he plans to move for Mr. Johnson's removal for cause, in order for the agency to move forward. Mr. Johnson has continued to point out actions taken that he believes to be improper or illegal.
Later in the meeting the board dealt with the new Head Start appliction, staff accountability during business hours, code of conduct, finances, fund raising and committees.
