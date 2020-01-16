Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas to sponsor State Spelling Bee

Little Rock, Ark. — Jan. 16, 2020 — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas will sponsor the Arkansas State Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Cabot High School. The event begins at 9 a.m.
Approximately 78,247 students from 500 schools in 60 counties across Arkansas will participate in local and county contests leading up to the February contest. One winner from each county will participate in the statewide spelling bee. The Arkansas winner will proceed to The Scripps National Spelling Bee, the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.
The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them throughout their lives
