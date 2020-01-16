Thursday, January 16, 2020

English as Second Language Classes Resume

English as a Second Language (ESL) classes will resume at SouthArk College Adult Education on Tuesday, February 4th from 5-7:30.

Regular class hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7:30.
