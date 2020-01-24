Entrepreneur and Farmer Bill Dunklin Kicks Off Campaign for State Senate

McGehee – Lifelong Southeast Arkansas resident Bill Dunklin has officially kicked off his run for State Senate in Senate District 26, which includes Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, and Drew counties and parts of Cleveland, Desha, and Lincoln counties.
Dunklin has been active in Republican political circles his entire life but is no establishment candidate. Dunklin believes the District needs a citizen State Senator who is already making Southeast Arkansas a better place to live. He believes Southeast Arkansas will benefit most by a State Senator who is experienced in making his own living, not one trying to make a living from being in Government.
Dunklin has been farming for 42 years and has grown timber, corn, rice, soybeans, cotton, wheat and catfish. He started learning to farm at 16 and is a first-generation farmer. After graduating from Ouachita Baptist University, he received his Master’s Degree in Agronomy from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Dunklin knows his industry inside out and used that knowledge to create Crop Marketing Services. In doing so, he has made a locally owned market for grain for over 20 years to benefit Arkansas farmers and the heavily Ag supported economy of the area. As a successful entrepreneur, Bill Dunklin identifies problems and finds solutions.
“Our products should be exported not our jobs”, said Dunklin. “Trees are the ultimate green renewable resource. Our timber and agriculture industries are vital to the Southeast Arkansas economy and we should be represented by a Senator that has worked extensively in those industries.” He believes that “People doing their jobs everyday are the backbone of Southeast Arkansas. We need a strong regional economy to provide more opportunities for small business and job creation. We need a State Senator who understands first-hand what our District needs and will make Southeast Arkansas a focus when decisions are made in Little Rock.”
As a father of 4 grown children, all raised and public schooled in Southeast Arkansas, and a grandparent of 6, Dunklin will fight for ALL of the families of District 26. He personally understands the need for great public schools along with job growth and prosperity in this beloved corner of the state. “The children and grandchildren of Southeast Arkansas deserve the opportunity to live and work where they were raised”, Dunklin explained.
Among his many accomplishments, Dunklin has served on the University of Arkansas Monticello Board of Visitors, and the Boards of Directors of the Agricultural Council of Arkansas, the Arkansas Rice Council and the Arkansas Soybean Association. Additionally, he served as Chairman of the State USDA Farm Service Agency and is a Rhodes College International Cotton Institute Graduate. Through his years of farming, Dunklin has received recognition as the Desha County Soil Conservation District Cooperator of the Year and Desha County Farm Family of the Year.
