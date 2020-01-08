Wednesday, January 8, 2020

FFA Returns to UAM with Pine Tree Classic

It’s sounds like the name of a golf tournament. There will be no putters at the Pine Tree Classic on the UAM Campus January 18th.   Instead there will be livestock, veterinary equipment and forestry contests.  The Pine Tree Sub-Area Instructors of FFA and the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (CFANR) are introducing the Pine Tree Classic. It will be held on the Campus of the University of Arkansas at Monticello at different venues including the Forestry and Agriculture buildings, Fine Arts Building, Rodeo Practice Arena, Greenhouse, University Center, and University Forests.  The competition is a contest for FFA high school students.  “Southeast Arkansas has everything you need to find a career in agriculture”, according to Drew Central High School FFA Advisor Brittany Leek.  “It’s a competition that serves as a gauge to help see where students need to grow before qualifying for state contests in March.” Leek is convinced her education at UAM prepared her well for career in the Ag sector. “All of the ag teachers in this part of the state want people to know that the agriculture industry is here.  You can attend UAM and get a quality education.” As a result, those educators have decided to initiate, the Pine Tree Classic.  The contest is new to the area.  In the early 2000’s a similar contest was hosted at UAM but was known then as “The Southeastern District Contest.” When Arkansas’ two southern districts were combined, the Southeastern District Contest was discontinued.   She says she participated in it while she was still in high school and believes it’s final year was 2005-2006 nearly 15 years ago.

On January 18, over 200 FFA high school students from across the state of Arkansas will arrive on the University of Arkansas Monticello campus for the Pine Tree Classic.  The event provides students interested in agriculture and forestry a chance to compete in ten disciplines at the College of Forestry Agriculture and Natural Resources facilities.

The combination of FFA and UAM makes a perfect union.  CFANR Outreach and Engagement Coordinator, Jolene Hartley, says the event will expose students from across the state to what educational opportunities the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources has to offer.  “It’s a chance for the College to introduce itself to potential students, particularly those that are not familiar with UAM,” says Hartley.   Leeks says she is proud to use the Pine Tree Classic to expose her students to her alma mater and campus; to let students know that they can get a great education right here in Monticello.

The opening remarks will be delivered by Blake Morgan of Star City. Morgan operates Blake Morgan Landing Cattle.  He was the FFA State Vice President for the Southeast Region in 2016-2017.  He says his comments will center on how important these contest are, and how they helped him in launch his logging and cattle businesses.

The event will include contests in Veterinary Science, Livestock Judging, Horse Judging, Poultry Judging, Ag Mechanics, Forestry, Land (soil judging), Farm Business Management, Electricity, and Floriculture. Each student will compete for certificates or plaques.

Registration starts at the UAM Fine Arts Center at 9:00am. Contests start at 10:00am.  Events are not open to the public.












































