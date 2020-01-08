FFA Returns to UAM with Pine Tree Classic

|Photo courtesy of Drew Central FFA
On January 18, over 200 FFA high school students from across the state of Arkansas will arrive on the University of Arkansas Monticello campus for the Pine Tree Classic. The event provides students interested in agriculture and forestry a chance to compete in ten disciplines at the College of Forestry Agriculture and Natural Resources facilities.
The combination of FFA and UAM makes a perfect union. CFANR Outreach and Engagement Coordinator, Jolene Hartley, says the event will expose students from across the state to what educational opportunities the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources has to offer. “It’s a chance for the College to introduce itself to potential students, particularly those that are not familiar with UAM,” says Hartley. Leeks says she is proud to use the Pine Tree Classic to expose her students to her alma mater and campus; to let students know that they can get a great education right here in Monticello.
The opening remarks will be delivered by Blake Morgan of Star City. Morgan operates Blake Morgan Landing Cattle. He was the FFA State Vice President for the Southeast Region in 2016-2017. He says his comments will center on how important these contest are, and how they helped him in launch his logging and cattle businesses.
The event will include contests in Veterinary Science, Livestock Judging, Horse Judging, Poultry Judging, Ag Mechanics, Forestry, Land (soil judging), Farm Business Management, Electricity, and Floriculture. Each student will compete for certificates or plaques.
Registration starts at the UAM Fine Arts Center at 9:00am. Contests start at 10:00am. Events are not open to the public.
