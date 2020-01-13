Fire Department Responds to Multiple Calls

The Warren Fire Department experienced a busy day, January 10. They responded to a number of calls including electrical lines caused by the severe thunder storm that moved through Warren.
Three structural fires occurred during the day that required fire engines and fire fighters to be called. One fire was a residence on Lee Street. The fire damaged the kitchen. Fifteen firemen responded. Another fire was a residence at 536 Abernathy. It also damaged the kitchen and resulted in 20 firemen responding. The final call was to 218 N. Wright Street. It required two firemen. None of the structures were destroyed and no injuries resulted.
