Genealogy Society Meets At Crossroads Church

Members and guests of the Bradley County Genealogy Society met Sunday afternoon, January 26 in the sanctuary of Crossroads Baptist Church located on Hwy. 278 West. The program was presented by Steven Dawkins, a member of Crossroads. He spoke about the 100 year history of the church, which was celebrated in 2019.
Crossroads was founded July 27, 1919 with twelve members. The building is located on land donated by John R. Barnett, grandfather of the late Alfred Barnett, longtime Warren businessman and member of the Warren City Council.
According to Mr. Dawkins, the church has had a total 14 pastors throughout its history. The church building is the original structure although it has been added to and modernized.
After the presentation by Mr. Dawkins, those present gathered in the fellowship hall and reviewed various pictures historical albums and letters. Refreshments were served.
|Steven Dawkins
