The application is open for Arkansas Governor's School which will be held June 5-August 1, 2020 on the Arkansas Tech University campus. Students who are residents of Arkansas and who are presently in junior classes at a public or private high school or are homeschooled are eligible to apply. These must be students who are entering into their senior year of high school. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 21, 2020.Visit ATU.EDU/AGS for more information.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Governor's School Application is Open
