Halley Appointed Interim Vice Chancellor

Crystal Halley has been appointed to the role of interim vice chancellor of academic affairs for the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She most recently served UAM as associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. Chancellor Peggy Doss selected Halley to serve in an interim capacity while a search is conducted for a permanent Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. Doss left the Vice Chancellor role to assume her duties as Chancellor of the university January 1.
Halley became assistant vice chancellor of academic affairs in February of 2018, after 11 years as the UAM director of academic advising. Later that year, she assumed the role of associate vice chancellor. Halley is a UAM graduate with a bachelor degree in political science and a business minor. She also holds a juris doctorate degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law at UA-Little Rock. According to Doss, Halley’s years of experience in academic affairs at UAM provides her unique insight into the university’s operations. “Crystal is extremely well-suited to lead the academic affairs team in this capacity. She has led a number of initiatives and work groups during her time on campus that have allowed UAM students and faculty to make great progress,” Doss said. “I am confident her efforts in student success will continue to strengthen our university’s retention.”
As associate vice chancellor, Halley worked closely in the development and implementation of Degree Pathways, a newer program that sets incoming students on the most appropriate academic track and prioritizes credential completion. She also oversees the Arkansas Strong Start to Finish team, which follows an ADHE initiative on corequisite models of remediation. In addition to these projects, Halley’s involvement with university assessment planning, the campus Higher Learning Commission Steering Committee, and leadership of numerous work teams has allowed Halley to engage with academic activities at many levels on the three UAM campuses.
Halley says she is honored to have been approached about the interim vice chancellor position. “As a graduate of UAM, my goal has always been to serve the institution to the best of my ability in whatever capacity possible. In my new role, I look forward to seeing where UAM can go. I believe under Dr. Doss’s leadership, the institution’s future is very bright,” Halley said.
