Hermitage School Board Meeting January 13

The Hermiatge School board met January 13 for the regular monthly meeting of the board.
Minutes of the December 9, 2019 meeting and the financial report was approved. Reports were then presented by Mistie McGhee and Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker.
Board members voted to accept the board training hours report, approved out of state travel for the band, FFA and coaches and approved the financial services contract in the amount of $20,000.00.
Next the board went into executive session to discuss personnel. After the session, the board voted to hire Lacey Hollingsworth to work in maintenance as needed.
