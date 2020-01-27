Hospital Board Approves Expenditure Of Sales Tax Funds

The Bradley County Medical Center Board met January 23, 2020 for their regular monthly meeting. Chairman Freddie Mobley presided. After approving the minutes of the previous meeting, the financial report was given by CEO, Steve Henson. He went over the information in detail and indicated there was a gain in income for December, 2019. He state that most services provided by the hospital were up except for surgeries. He state there was a balance in the sales tax fund of $2,728,176.44. The board approve the financials.
Dr. Joe H. Wharton recommended approval of all medical staff recommendations as follows:
*Kristen Bracy, M.D., Obstetrics-moved to inactive
*Lisa Mason, M.D., APRN, Restorix-moved to inactive
*Roger Mason, M.D., Surgery/Emergency Medicine-moved to inactive status
*David Mego, M.D., Cardiology-moved to inactive status
*C. William Deaton, M.D., RAPA-reappointed
*Steven Dunnagan, M.D., RAPA-reappointed
*Don Kusengerger, M.D., RAPA-reappointed
*W. Jean Matchett, M.D., RAPA-reappointed
*John Scurlock, M.D., RAPA-reappointed
*David Tamaas, M.D., RAPA-reappointed
*Johnnie Hinton, M.D., Nephrology-reappointed
*Michael Schonefeld, M.D., Nephrology-reappointed
*Lisa McAdams, APRN to Dr. Schonefeld-reappointed
*Julie Wylie, APRN to Dr. Schonefeld
*Michael Weber, M.D., ER/Family Medicine-reappointed
All were approved.
Mr. Henson then gave the executive report and indicated that progress continues as the hospital works toward a stronger financial and operating status. He indicated he is pleased with the progress and the work culture being developed at BCMC.
The board approved three expenditures utilizing sales tax funding.
1. $36,995.00-to repalce radiologist reading station
2. $203,500.00-to upgrade CPSI financial and clinical softwear
3. $20,775.80-to replace three water pumps
An executive session was conducted but no action resulted.
