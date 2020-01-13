Jersey Fire Department Receives Grants for Fire Mitigation Efforts

|Sheila Loomis and Mark Vickers
GREENBRIER, AR. — Jersey Fire Department recently received a $4000 grant for continuing efforts to reduce their community’s wildfire risks through the Firewise USA® recognition program. The department completed Firewise USA® renewal requirements of conducting education and mitigation activities that address local wildfire safety concerns.
The Firewise USA® program is a nationwide initiative that recognizes communities for taking action to protect people and properties from the risk of fire in the wildland/urban interface. Communities tailor education and mitigation efforts to fit their needs with cooperative assistance from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, the Arkansas Firewise team, and their local fire staff.
“Volunteer efforts from fire departments like Jersey are invaluable to their community. These risk reduction efforts can help prevent fire damage and make firefighters across the state safer as they work to save homes and property,” said Travis Haile, Arkansas Firewise Coordinator.
All community members are encouraged to be involved in their local Firewise USA® program activities. Every hour invested by volunteers helps meet yearly renewal requirements and supports the continued success of the program. Arkansas Firewise also has patch programs for youth and hopes to educate them as tomorrow’s leaders.
Communities interested in earning Firewise USA® recognition or learning more about the program can visit www.aad.arkansas.gov/arkansas-firewise1, email Firewise@agriculture.arkansas.gov, or call Arkansas Firewise at 501-813-2554 for more information.
