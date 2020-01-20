Jersey Fire Department Responds to Wildland Fire

Jersey Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon, January 19 to a fire on Hwy 63 S near Hilo. The fire spread from a smoldering two-day-old leaf pile which allowed burning embers to spread the fire to an adjacent field of dry grasses. Approximately five acres burned very quickly due to a steady wind gusting to 15 mph and a 31% humidity level. The fire was quickly brought under control with five Jersey Firefighters, one brush truck, Bradley County Forestry Rangers and forestry equipment.
As a reminder this wildfire was a prime example of a typical winter/spring wildland fire scene in that the ground beneath the burning grasses and natural fuels were actually muddy. Low humidity, gusting winds and abundant natural fuels combine to produce the perfect conditions for a quickly spreading,
