JoAnne Smith-Lee Promoted

Area V, DCO Director Dorothy Henderson, promotes JoAnn Smith-Lee to serve as the new Bradley County DHS Administrator. JoAnn currently served as the Program Eligibility Coordinator for the Bradley County Office and brings 15 years of DCO experience with the new role as DHS County Administrator. She has spent much of her career in County Operations serving in the County Office on different levels. JoAnn has served as a DCO Program Family Support Specialist III, DCO Training Instructor and DCO Program Eligibility Analyst. Also, during her tenure she has worked all the Economic Service programs within the Division of County Operations and trained several new staff within the Area V Catchment area. In addition, she has also, spent (2) two years working with the Division of Children and Family Service.
JoAnn received an Associates of Human Service Management Degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of General Studies with emphasis in Communication and Criminal Justice Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
JoAnn’s Private life and Community Activities consist of serving as a very proud and active member of Revival Center Church of God in Christ, Monticello, Arkansas, an active member of the Monticello Junior Auxiliary, a Selective Service board member representing Drew County, a past member of the Monticello Park & Recreation Commission and a former Coordinator for the Shop with a Cop program for the Monticello Police Department. JoAnn was born and raised in the City of Monticello, Arkansas, where she still resides, she is married to Anthony Lee and have (2) two daughters Raya and Jada.
JoAnn states she is in, “Social Work Heaven” while helping people that are in need, especially the elderly population. JoAnn can be contacted in the Bradley County DHS Office located at 902 Halligan Street, Warren, Arkansas. Please join me in congratulating JoAnn Smith-Lee on her promotion.
No comments:
Post a Comment