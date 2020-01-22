Karen Rawls Appointed To Quorum Court

Quorum Court members were notified Tuesday , January 21st during their regular monthly meeting that Karen Rawls has been appointed by Governor Hutchinson to fill a vacancy on the court created when Justice Mike Gorman resigned due to moving from his District 5 residence. Mrs. Rawls will serve the remainder of the current term which runs through December 31, 2020. Mrs. Rawls husband, Randy Rawls is an unopposed candidate for District 5 Justice of the Peace on the ballot in November. He will take office in January, 2021.
In addition to various reports being approved and reviewed by the court, members elected Justice Jim Anders to represent the county on the Quorum Court State Association.
No other action was taken. The court usually meets the third Monday of each month, but moved the January meeting to Tuesday, due to Monday being the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
