Club Provide Vision Test For Youth

|Skyline Stewart takes part in vision screening being done by
Lions Club members.
Other members help from time to time.
Test are conducted using a special camera that takes a picture of the eyes and indicates any potential sight issue. If a problem is detected, the parent or guardian is notified and urged to have the students eyes examined by a professional.
Tests were conducted January 16 at the Presbyterian school. Eighteen students were checked and four were referred for an exam. At the Head Start Center, six students were checked and two were informed to get an exam. The test were administered at Head Start January 21.
Plans call for additional testing in Bradley, Drew and Ashley counties.
