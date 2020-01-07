Mike Ashcraft Hired As Warren Fire Chief

According to a spokesperson for the Warren Mayor's Office, the City's Civil Service Commission met Monday, January 6 and voted to make Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft Warren's Fire Chief. Mr. Ashcraft will serve in a newly created position of part time Fire Chief.
Recent City Council action created a part time fire chief's job, giving the Civil Service the option of hiring a part time chief. The new job description contains the exact same requirements as a full time chief. Mr. Ashcraft works as a court reporter but has the flexibility to carry out the duties of Fire Chief. The job was advertised and all civil service procedures were followed in making the hire.
The Warren Fire Chief supervises three full time firemen and a large number of volunteers who train monthly and respond to calls 24 hours a day. The Chief also is in charge of the Warren Fire Department Central Station and a sub-station located on N. Etheridge Street. The Fire Chief reports directly to the Mayor on a daily basis.
