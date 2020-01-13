Mt. Carmel Youth Participate in Community Service Project

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr Birthday on January 20, 2020 the Youth Department at Mt Carmel Baptist Church will participate in a Community Service day by sponsoring a canned food drive to benefit the Outreach Ministry that serves those that are in need of food. On this day from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm non-perishable items may be brought to the parking lot in front of the church and in exchange for your donation you will receive a free hot dog lunch. We thank you for your support. Youth Supervisor is Barbara Webb and Youth Minister is Gail Ellis.
