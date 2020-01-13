Monday, January 13, 2020

Mt. Carmel Youth Participate in Community Service Project

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr Birthday on January 20, 2020 the Youth Department at Mt Carmel Baptist Church will participate in a Community Service day by sponsoring a canned food drive to benefit the Outreach Ministry that serves those that are in need of food. On this day from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm non-perishable items may be brought to the parking lot in front of the church and in exchange for your donation you will receive a free hot dog lunch. We thank you for your support.  Youth Supervisor is  Barbara Webb and Youth Minister is  Gail Ellis.
at 12:54 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)