Prison Likely To Locate In Warren

According to information provided to those present at the annual meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission conducted Monday, January 27, the private prison that has been in the works for several years is likely to locate the new facility in the Warren Industrial Park located on Highway 278 on the south side of the city. It was reported by officials of the BCEDC that they have been working with the company to secure the facility in Warren. Pending, the outcome of soils testing, the prison is planned for the industrial park according to statements made.
The BCEDC will donate to the company 20 acres of land on the south end of the park and will give the 40,000 square foot spec building to the company. The value of the donation is over $500,000.00. The company will guarantee 78 jobs for the time period of 2021 through 2036. There is provision that the company will pay if there are fewer jobs and they will receive benefits if there are more jobs created. The investment is estimated at $18 million. Sales and property taxes will be paid to the City of Warren, Bradley County and the Warren School District.
In other business, the BCEDC elected the following board members:
*Roger George
*Devon McDermid
*Keith Chambers
*Jon Stone
*Bob Smalling
There remains one vacancy on the board.
Officers were elected for 2020-2021:
Dr. Bob Smalling-President
Hugh Quimby-Vice President
Carlton Davis-Secretary/Treasurer
Other reports were presented, and Dr. Smalling discussed future plans for speakers.
