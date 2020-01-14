School Board Accepts Resignations and Hires Personnel

The Warren School Board met Monday night for its regular monthly meeting. They opened with the approval of minutes from December 9 followed by a group of third graders presenting a learning activity demonstration along with their teachers.
After minute messages by administrators, the board moved into executive session to deal with personnel matters. Upon returning, the following actions were taken:
-They accepted the resignations of WHS World History Instructor David Yates, Cody Jones as WHS Beta Club sponsor, Blake Washington as head boys basketball coach, and George Shelton, Warren Middle School Interventionist and Assistant Football Coach.
-They accepted the classified resignation of Russell Rhoden as full-time bus driver.
Hired Bo Hembree to fill the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach and Blake Washington as Head Girls Soccer Coach.
-They hired Danny Kelley as bus driver contingent on a background check.
The Superintendent's contract was extended for one year, and the financial report was approved.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave his report which included a note that January is National School Board month. He commended the board for their work. He reminded the board of the dates of a number of upcoming events through May.
When it came time at the end of the meeting for public comments, which are limited by set policy to three minutes, a representative of the NAACP, Shonda Belin, addressed the board. She spoke to them of things she has seen improve and happen in the district as she carries out her duties through a position with DHS. She continued beyond the allotted time limit as she discussed an issue with her daughter. Board President Jerry Daniels politely called the time limit to her attention and tried to point out to her that due process should be followed and that the matter would need to go before the high school principal first. Ms. Belin refused to stop, and a board member made the motion to adjourn. The meeting ended.
