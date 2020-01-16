Storm Damage From Last Weekend

While Bradley County experienced some storm damage from the storms that rolled through last weekend, our neighbors to the south and east appear to have been hit harder. The University of Arkansas at Monticello was hit by what is being referred to as severe high winds. Maxwell Hall, the Chancellors residence and some trees were damaged. One large tree was blown down adjacent to Willard Hall. The damage to the structures was overall relatively minor, although power was off for some time and classes had to be canceled for a couple of days. Just south of the campus on Bowser Road, there was extensive damage to trees and some out buildings. A number of homes received roof damage.
Crossett, Hamburg and some of the delta areas suffered damage to buildings in several areas. According to the weather service several tornadoes were involved in the damage caused.
According to the Warren Fire Department a couple of power line in the city sparked but no damage was done and we are unaware of power being lost for any length of time. There was power outages in the county.
Crossett, Hamburg and some of the delta areas suffered damage to buildings in several areas. According to the weather service several tornadoes were involved in the damage caused.
According to the Warren Fire Department a couple of power line in the city sparked but no damage was done and we are unaware of power being lost for any length of time. There was power outages in the county.
No comments:
Post a Comment