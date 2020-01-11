Storms Have Minimal Affect on UAM Campus

Severe storms early Saturday morning caused minor damage on the UAM campus in Monticello, and most residential students are without power. There are no reports of injury or unsafe conditions. Maxwell Hall, a residence hall on campus, sustained the most visible damage, as large section of roof covering was blown off by wind, but this did not lead to damage to the rooms below. No serious structural effects on campus buildings have been identified at this time, though a tree has damaged a part of the garage at the chancellor's residence. A number of trees and limbs all around the Monticello campus are down, and crews have been working to remove them safely since early Saturday morning. Students and visitors are asked to remain cautious on campus and to make an effort to stay out of the way of crews and debris, which should be in large part cleared by Monday morning.
Campus dining is providing food service during its regular hours for students living on campus. Any residents without power have been given access to Horsfall Hall, which is operating on generator power. Students are safe and in generally good spirits.
Normal university office hours and classes will not be affected by storms or power outages. The Chick-fil-A located in the Student Success Center may not be open its regular hours Monday, depending upon power restoration. Entergy estimates that power to campus will be restored by 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening. All events scheduled on the Monticello campus for Saturday have been cancelled. No storm damage to the Crossett or McGehee campuses has been reported.
Anyone on campus who may have safety concerns is encouraged to contact the University Police Officer On Duty at (870) 723-4505 at any time. For more information, contact Ember Davis, director of marketing and public relations at (870) 460-1274 or DavisEL@uamont.edu.
