Tree City Board Makes Recommendations

The Tree City Board met last week to evaluate the status of d trees in the downtown area. They determined that one tree in front of the Spinning Wheel on Main Street needs to be removed due to its overgrowth and its affect on the buildings and the damage its root system is doing to the sidewalk, curb and gutter of the street.
Removal plans are contingent on the cost of the project. Such an endeavor will require skill and precaution to protect buildings near the tree as well as blocking off the street and sidewalk while the work is being done. All work must be done by a licensed professional, bonded and insured tree trimmer.
The committee also marked limbs to be trimmed, and work by the City street crew under the direction of Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis, has already been done to remove those limbs. The board also looked at all the trees and prioritized which presented the greatest problems.
The Tree City Board also used the report that was written by the Forestry Commission which had a team to study and evaluate the trees last fall.
In addition, all metal grates surrounding the downtown trees will be removed. They are buckling up as the trees’ root systems are getting too large for them and creating unsafe conditions.This work will begin when weather permits.
Mayor Denisa Pennington said this is a matter of safety for the citizens and property owners. She also noted that the City welcomes any group who desires to replace trees as they have to be taken down to come forward and adopt a tree. Replacements will have to follow the plans of the Tree City Board and will all have to be the same type of tree.
