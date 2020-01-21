Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Weight Management Make and Take Class to be Held at Library

Do you have an intention to uplevel your physical and emotional health in 2020?

If so, join us at the Weight Management Make & Take Class at the Warren Branch Library from 6pm to 7pm.

Learn how essential oils can support healthy weight release, detox, hormones, exercise, stress reduction and restful sleep - all key areas to creating a healthy lifestyle and to releasing weight!

Get hands on experience in creating your own essential oil blends.

Make & Take options include:

💧Happy Mood Blend
💧Detox
💧Appetite & Metabolism
💧Belly Buster
💧All The Things

$5 per item. Make as many as you want. RSVP at 870-226-2536 or 115 W. Cypress St. Warren, AR to attend.

