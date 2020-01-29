News
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
WHS College and Career Counselor Speaks to Rotary
Emily Vanderzwalm, College and Career Counselor presented the Rotary program January 20th on opportunities and upcoming changes in testing for college applicants. Rotarian Carla Wardlaw introduced the program.
at
9:32 AM
