Arrest Report: February 3, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Izabella Roque, 208 W. Church, Warren, AR, 7-24-45, charged with domestic battery 3rd (1-27-20
Mark Shane Wheeler, 425 Gates Drive, Warren, AR, 3-12-70, parole hold (1-28-20
Michael Price, 126 East Longview Rd., Fountain Hill, AR, 4-26-95, arrested on warrant x3 (1-27-20)
Tracy Lynn Jackson, 410 Burnett, Apt. 213, Warren, AR, 1-28-72, charged with battery 1st, (1-28-20)
Roosevelt Blueford, Warren, AR, 10-24-68, charged with failure to comply with sex offender law (1-30-20)
Jeremy Marshall, 1004 S. Bradley St., Warren, AR, 1-6-85, possession of fire arm by certain person, possession with intent schedule 6, driving on suspended license (2-1-20)
Kenneth K. Savage, 1088 Bradley 16, Warren, AR., 7-16-65, possession of controle substance (2-1-20)
