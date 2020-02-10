Monday, February 10, 2020

Arrest Report: February 10, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Joseph Goodson, 115 Kelly St., Warren, AR, 2-22-85, charged with criminal impersonation, possession of firearm by certain pern, arrested on warrant (2-2-20)

Terry Adams, 521 Grand Ave., Banks, AR, 10-23-82, arrested on warrant (2-3-20)

Daquavien Daniels, 1027 Old Kingsland Rd., Warren, 6-26-93, charged with theft of property (2-4-20)

Christian Torres, 851 North Rose St., Monticello, 5-1-95, arrested on warrant (2-5-20)

Ticari Brown, 116 North Watson St., Warren AR, ch\2-10-86, charged with theft of property a(2-4-20)

G. W. Smith, 1002 West Pine, Fordyce, AR, 8-30-82, absconder (2-9-20)


