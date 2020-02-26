BCEDC Talks About Prison Locating In Warren

During the monthly board meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission conducted February 24th, it was noted that plans to build the private prison in Warren are moving ahead and ground breaking is likely very close. This is the second meeting in which it was stated that the location in Warren is a "done deal." It has previously been reported that land and the spec building in the industrial park located on U. S. Highway 278 west of U.S. Highway 63 has been given to the private company free, in order to secure the facility in Warren.
Sources outside of the BCEDC meeting have indicated the company is waiting on scheduling Governor Hutchinson to attend the ground breaking. It has also been reported that the spec building on the site which has been donated to the company by BCEDC is to be torn down. It will not be used as part of the new prison facility. The source indicates it is up to the private company as to what will be done with the building. It can be removed in sections and rebuilt at another location. It may be sold by the company to be reconstructed.
The prison will house several hundred state inmates and be utilized by Drew and Bradley Counties to house a limited number of local jail inmates. All state prisoners will be under contract by the counties from the state and in turn the counties will contract with the private company to house. This means the state will have no agreement with the private company, only with the counties to house state inmates.
Since the company is private, it will pay property taxes to Warren, Bradley County and the Warren School District. It will pay all local and state sales taxes. It has been reported there will be initially some 70 jobs created to operate the prison.
