Bradley County Extension Hosts Dinner

|Michelle Carter
The Bradley County Extension Council held its annual interpretive event for the Bradley county Quorum Court and other guest Tuesday, February 18 at the Warren Senior Center located on North Etheridge Street. Members of the Bradley County Extension Homemakers planned and prepared the meal. Presentations were made by John C. Gavin, County Agent-Staff Chair and Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences. Reports were given by committees on Agriculture, Economic and Community Development, Family and Consumer Sciences/EHC and 4-H/Youth Development. County Judge Klay McKinney gave remarks.
Bradley County Extension Council Members include:
Joel Tolefree, Chairman
Hardy Herrington
Luther Dangerfield
Catrina Roberson
William Briant
Irma Baldwin
M.J. Bradley
|John Gavin
Kim Forrest
Vicky Tapia
Monty Balentine
Judy Simmons
Wanda Carr
Josh Hays
Judge Klay McKinney
