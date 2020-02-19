Bradley County Quorum Court Holds February Meeting

|Karen Rawls attends her first meeting as a Justice of the Peace.
All nine members of the Bradley County Quorum Court were present Tuesday, February 18 for the regular monthly session of the court. Included among the nine was newly appointed Justice of the Peace Karen Rawls. She has been appointed by the Governor to fill out the term vacated by the resignation of Mike Gorman, who has relocated from Bradley County.
Normal reports were approved and Judge McKinney gave reports on road work and other county matters.
