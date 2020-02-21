Business And Industry Advisory Meeting Held

Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center conducted the Business and Industry Advisory meeting Thursday, February 20th at SEACBEC on the Warren High School Campus.
A good crowd of students, faculty, business and industry and community leaders were present.
The welcome was given by SEACBEC Director Devin McDiarmid. She talked about the programs provided by the Center and had several students make comments. Linda Rushing, Vice Chancellor of UAM College of Technology located in Crossett introduced Steve Sparks who works for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Mr. Sparks talked about the "Future Fit Training" program and the need for better and improved workforce skills to fill existing jobs in Arkansas. He pointed out these are good paying jobs.
Ms. McDiarmid encouraged those present to visit classes and tour SEACBEC. Lunch was provided by Willies of Warren.
