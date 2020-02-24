Carolyn Owens Speaks To Genealogy Society

Carolyn Owens was the guest speaker for the February 23rd meeting of the Bradley County Genealogy Society. She made a presentation about the importance of our youth being taught our history so they understand where we all came from and what we went through in earlier time periods. She discussed her book entitled "Timeless Wisdom" which is a collection of stories and sayings she learned as a young person from family members and other acquaintances. It was most informative and enjoyable.
