CCMA Holds Candidate Forum

Sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Monticello Area ( CCMA ), a forum was held Thursday, February 20 allowing the candidates running for 10th Judicial District Circuit Judge, Division I and Division II opportunity to speak and answer questions. A good crowd was on hand and participated in the forum.
The meeting was called to order by Joe Britton, President of the CCMA Executive Board. Paul Byers, a member of the CCMA Executive Board introduced the moderator, Velinda Woodard. All six candidates running for the open judgeships were present. Each candidate was given time to make an opening statement and then questions were allowed from the audience. Closing statements were then made. The event ran some 90 minutes in length. Upon conclusion of the forum, candidates mingled with those attending and visited in person.
Also in attendance was District Judge Bruce Anderson, who is running unopposed for reelection. State Representative Leanne Burch and State Senator Eddie Cheatum were in attendance and gave greetings. Both will face opposition in the November general election.
Candidate for Circuit Judge, Division 3, Robert Bynum Gibson, III was present and spoke briefly. Mr. Gibson is unopposed.
Acknowledgements were given by Mrs. Demetria Taylor and remarks by Mrs. Janice El-Amin. Tommy Daniels closed with prayer.
Election day is March 3rd in Arkansas. Early voting is underway in all counties.
