Friday, February 7, 2020

Celebrating the Counselors

The School Counselors were recognized by Superintendent Cornish with a luncheon to celebrate “Counselor’s Week”.   Counselors are as follows; Terri Callaway, Brandi Green, Sandy Hollingsworth, Johnna Sue McMurry, and Nicole Robinson.

at 9:58 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)