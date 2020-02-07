News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Tweets by salinerivernews
Friday, February 7, 2020
Celebrating the Counselors
The School Counselors were recognized by Superintendent Cornish with a luncheon to celebrate “Counselor’s Week”. Counselors are as follows; Terri Callaway, Brandi Green, Sandy Hollingsworth, Johnna Sue McMurry, and Nicole Robinson.
at
9:58 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment