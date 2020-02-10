Chamber Board Holds February Meeting

James Wells presided as the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board conducted its February 10 monthly meeting. The financial report was accepted. The minutes of the last meeting were not available and will be reviewed next month.
There was discussion of the annual meeting held in January and Mr. Wells reported that the City of Warren has paid the full amount of its contract with the Chamber for 2020 in the amount of $18,000.00. He reported that the chamber remains a part of the "Warren Forward Downtown Network" and will receive $1000.00 from the state. The board talked about the Pink Tomato Festival and repairs to the Chamber office.
It was noted that plans continue to hire a director to serve both the Chamber and BCEDC.
