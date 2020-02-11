City Council hears presentation on future of solar energy in Arkansas and problems with a property on Lincoln and Clio Streets-VIDEO brought to you by First State Bank

See the video below for the solar energy discussion segment:
Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present Monday evening, February 10 for the monthly council meeting. Mayor Denisa Pennington presided.
City Clerk Helen Boswell gave a detailed financial report. She stated the city's latest sales tax receipts amounted to $76,130.00 from the city taxa and $51,988.00 from the city's share of the county tax. All reports were approved.
Mayor Pennington presented the 2019 annual report. The council awarded the mowing contract to Carlos Yeppes for 2020. Mr. Yeppes submitted the low bid. Members then approved ordinance #924 authorizing Hayes Flooring to do work for the city. The owner is a city employee.
All departmental and commission reports were reviewed. Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft reported that the fire department collected $1000.00 from insurance polices as a result of fires in January. The council approved Derrick Deshaun Jones as a new volunteer fireman.
Christopher Cook with Entergy addressed the council on the option to utilize solar energy. Mayor Pennington plans to have the matter researched by the council.
A'Senique Daniels addressed the council about ongoing issues with junked up property on Lincoln Street. She asked for city assistance in getting the site improved and in compliance.
Announcements were made and a motion to pay all bills was approved. The next Agenda meeting is set for Thursday, March 5 at 7:00am and the next council meeting for Monday, March 9 at 5:30pm.
