City/County Schedule For President's Day

Monday, February 17 is designated President's Day in the United States. Many businesses and governmental entities celebrate the day by closing. The day is designated to honor the office of President.
The City of Warren will close the Municipal Building and will not pick up garbage the 17th. Garbage will be collected all other days as normal. The Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed.
Bradley County will pickup garbage as regularly scheduled. The Bradley County Courthouse and the County Landfill will be closed. The monthly Quorum Court meeting is set for Tuesday, February 18 at 6:00pm.
