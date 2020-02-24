Community Calendar

Monday, February 24, 2020

Monday, February 24


BCEDC, 7:)) a.m., Molly's
Bradley County Democratic Committee Meeting, 5:00 p.m., Courthouse
BCEDC Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Board Room
NAACP Meeting, 7:00 p.m, Municipal Courtroom


Tuesday, February 25


Rotary meeting, noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Community and Economic Development Committee, City of Warren, 4:30 p.m. Municipal Building
4-H Banquet, 6:oo l.m.,  Immanuel Baptist Church

Wednesday, February 26

ASH Wednesday
Lions Club meeting, noon, Simple Simon's
City of Warren Ways and Means Committee, 4:30 p.m., City nHall

Thursday, February 27, 2020


Southeast Political Animals, noon, Western Sizzlin'
Hospital Board Meeting, 12:30 p.m.
Regional Tournament Basketball, Warren boys and girls


Friday, February 28, 2020

Saturday, February, 29, 2929

Sunday, March 1, 2020



