At salineriverchronicle.com, we are always striving to make our site better. This week we are making a big change to our Community Calendar. We will no longer run a full page with a month of events. Each Monday, we will post a weekly calendar of events.
If you have an event you want listed, email it to salineriverchronicle@gmail.com.
Monday, February 24
BCEDC, 7:)) a.m., Molly's
Bradley County Democratic Committee Meeting, 5:00 p.m., Courthouse
BCEDC Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Board Room
NAACP Meeting, 7:00 p.m, Municipal Courtroom
Tuesday, February 25
Rotary meeting, noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Community and Economic Development Committee, City of Warren, 4:30 p.m. Municipal Building
4-H Banquet, 6:oo l.m., Immanuel Baptist Church
Wednesday, February 26ASH Wednesday
Lions Club meeting, noon, Simple Simon's
City of Warren Ways and Means Committee, 4:30 p.m., City nHall
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Southeast Political Animals, noon, Western Sizzlin'
Hospital Board Meeting, 12:30 p.m.
Regional Tournament Basketball, Warren boys and girls
