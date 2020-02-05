Deputy Prosecutor Speaks To Rotary

Guest speaker for the February 4th meeting of the Warren Rotary Club was Chief Deputy Prosecutor Frank Spain. He was the guest of Rotarian Vol Ford.
Mr. Spain went over the process of 'Criminal Case Review" beginning with the investigative procedures followed by law enforcement, use of the state crime lab and the work done before the case goes to the prosecutor's office for review. If the prosecutor determines a crime has been committee, charges are filed and the process goes through the court system. He went over the procedures step by step.
Present at the meeting were Jr. Rotarians Joanna Salinas and Iyahna Wells.
