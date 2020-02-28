Friday, February 28, 2020

DHS to Announce Workforce Investments and Restructuring at Southeast Arkansas HDC

Who: Department of Human Services Division of Developmental Disabilities Services, SEAHDC Human Development Center leaders, members of the DDS Board, and members of the Arkansas State Legislature

What: Announcement about pay grid and pay structure changes as well as new direct care staff certification requirements

When: Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m.

Where: #1 Center Circle, Warren, AR 71671 in the gymnasium
