Efforts To Secure A Complete Census Continue

The Committee that is working to secure a complete and total census count for Warren and Bradley County met again Thursday, February 27 to continue local efforts to educate the people of the county and the three cities within the county on the importance of getting every person residing in the county properly counted during the 2020 census. It is vital that every person of all ages and races be counted.
According to Charlotte Brown, Administrative Assistant to Warren Mayor Pennington who is heading up the complete count committee, mail outs will start being mailed to local residents around the March 12 time period. Each household may respond by mail, by phone or by computer. The official census day is April 1, 2020.
Anyone with a question may contact Ms. Brown at 870-226-6743. This is very important to the cities and counties.
