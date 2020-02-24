Monday, February 24, 2020

February Busy Month for Fire Dept.

From February 10 through February 15, the Warren Fire Department was called out 10 times.  The calls were as follows:

*2-10, for extrication on Hwy 189 Bypass/Bradley 23

*2-11, assist street department

*2-11, assist street department

*2-11, fuel spill at Hwy 63/278 Bypass

*2-12, Hazmat, no spill

*2-12, Vehicle accident on Smith Rd.

*2-13, Smoke scare on E. Church Street, no fire

*2-13, Vehicle accident on York Street

*2-14, assist ambulance on Wheeler Street

*2-15, Vehicle accident on Lark Street
