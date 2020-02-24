February Busy Month for Fire Dept.

From February 10 through February 15, the Warren Fire Department was called out 10 times. The calls were as follows:
*2-10, for extrication on Hwy 189 Bypass/Bradley 23
*2-11, assist street department
*2-11, assist street department
*2-11, fuel spill at Hwy 63/278 Bypass
*2-12, Hazmat, no spill
*2-12, Vehicle accident on Smith Rd.
*2-13, Smoke scare on E. Church Street, no fire
*2-13, Vehicle accident on York Street
*2-14, assist ambulance on Wheeler Street
*2-15, Vehicle accident on Lark Street
