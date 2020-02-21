Fifth Annual Marks Cemetery Event to be Held March 7

The fifth annual Marks Cemetery nature trail and picnic area clean -up is scheduled for March 7 at 9:00 a.m. at the cemetery. Participants are asked to bring gas blowers, rakes, and yard brooms. Re-New-ing Edinburg is once again sponsoring this event as a part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful campaign which takes place each spring from March through May and is the nation’s largest community improvement effort. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this community activity. For additional information about the Marks Cemetery event contact Roger McClellan at 870-643-0150 or Patricia at pcmcclellan13@gmail.com.
In addition to this event, Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears is once again support a county wide clean up by providing garbage bags to all volunteers and arranging for trash to be picked up in designated areas around the county. To get bags, groups should call the county judge’s office at (870) 325-6214 to make arrangements. He is encouraging the justices to reach out to churches, fire department, school clubs, youth groups and other groups within their district to organize individual cleanup efforts. Residents are encouraged to pick up trash along the roads around their homes.
Malinda Berry is the coordinator of the Keep Cleveland County Clean and Beautiful Spring Campaign and for more information on the county wide cleanup, she can be reached at (870)357-8242 or (520)490-5903.
