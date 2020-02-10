Firemen's Ball Was A Great Success

|Left to Right: Fireman of the Year Andy Green, Chief Mike Ashcraft, and 25-Year Service Award Recipient Larry Hayes Officer of the Year.
2020 is the 100th anniversary of the Warren Fire Department. It was created in 1920. As best that can be determined, the first chief was Claude Gannaway. Next was Everett Beasley, followed by Freddie Watts, Eddie Lathan, James Anders, Bob Stedman and Howard Edwards. The current chief is Mike Ashcraft. The Warren Fire Department was housed for many years, going back to the 1930's in the Warren Municipal Building. The two city fire engines at the time, were stationed in what is now the foyer of the building. Firemen quarters were upstairs and at one time there was a pole for them to slide down to the engines. At one time the fire chief and his family lived upstairs in the quarters.
After the Emergency Services Center was constructed in the latter1970's, during the tenure of the John Frazer administration, the fire department relocated to new modern quarters where it remains today. The upstairs of the Municipal which housed both the Municipal Courtroom and the fire quarters, was renovated along with the rest of the Municipal building and the courtroom was moved downstairs and the Mayor and City Clerk offices were put upstairs.
Prior to 1975, the city had a full-time fire chief and an assistant chief. They worked the police communications room and were the first responders to fires. A group of volunteers also answered fire calls. Upon relocation of the Fire Department to the ESC facility, the department became a full-time/volunteer department. The fire chief became a full-time fire employee
and three more full-time firemen were hired working shifts of 24 hours on with 48 hours off. Volunteer firemen continued to serve by training monthly and responding to all fire calls.
Warren has one of the best fire departments in Arkansas and has a very good fire insurance rating. The department now has five engines with four being housed at the ESC and one at a sub-station on N. Etheridge Street.
During the ball, the following awards were presented:
*Rookie of the Year-Joseph "Jo Jo" Smith
*Most responded to calls-Chance Bradley
*Fireman of the Year-Andy Green
*5 year service award-Ruston Grider
*10 year service award-Justin Mann
*10 year service award-Josh Belvedresi
*25 year service award-Captain Larry Hayes
*Officer of the Year-Captain Larry Hayes
Every member of the fire department received a 100 year commemorative plaque.
Making donations to the event for auctioning were: Hayes Flooring, Wesley Lafoon and Total Lawn Care, Frank Spain, Hill's Woodcraft, James Camp, Josh Belvedresi, Sheriff Herschel Tillman and Rob Reep Studio.
Many firemen and wives and friends helped with the event.
