Forestry Club Field Day Held at UAM

Why wait for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July? It's time for the 2020 Forestry Club Field Day on the UAM campus. If you're into outdoor timber sports, students will roll up their sleeves and test their athletic ability. On February 22, students of the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources will gather at the tailgate lot across from Weevil Pond. Students will compete for team roster positions to represent UAM at this year's Association of Southern Forestry Clubs Annual Conclave to be held later this spring. Events include Axe Throw, Knife Throw, Pole Fell, Chain Throw, Bowsaw for men and women, Cross Cut for men and women, Pole Climb, Log Chop, and Log Birling. The public is welcome to watch the students compete.
Competition at the Southern Forestry Conclave tests students in a number of physical events in addition to technical events such as wood identification, volume estimation and dendrology. This year’s 2020 competition will be hosted by the University of Tennessee Forestry Club. The event will be held March 19-22 at the Clyde York 4-H Training Center in Crossville Tennessee. The University of Arkansas at Monticello last hosted the competition in 2010 and is scheduled to hold the event again in 2025.
The UAM Forestry Club has a rich history with the Southern Forestry Conclave. Initially launched in 1958 at the University of Georgia, The UAM Forestry Club has won the championship trophy 31 of 62 competitions.
Competition at the Southern Forestry Conclave tests students in a number of physical events in addition to technical events such as wood identification, volume estimation and dendrology. This year’s 2020 competition will be hosted by the University of Tennessee Forestry Club. The event will be held March 19-22 at the Clyde York 4-H Training Center in Crossville Tennessee. The University of Arkansas at Monticello last hosted the competition in 2010 and is scheduled to hold the event again in 2025.
The UAM Forestry Club has a rich history with the Southern Forestry Conclave. Initially launched in 1958 at the University of Georgia, The UAM Forestry Club has won the championship trophy 31 of 62 competitions.
No comments:
Post a Comment