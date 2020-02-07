Fundraiser Held For Animal Shelter

Mitzy Sullivan hosted a fundraiser in December of 2019 to help provide self feeding apparatus for the Warren Animal Shelter. She auctioned off a gift basket and provided the proceeds to the Shelter.
At this time Mitzy is conducting a raffle for a "Valentine Basket" and will again donate the proceeds to the Shelter. Raffle tickets are available through February 12th and may be purchased from Mitzy by calling 870-820-1874 or Animal Control Officer Holley Curry by calling 870-466-2268.
Help care for the animals housed at the Shelter. Your support is appreciated!
