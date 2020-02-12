HAZMAT Team Removes Vials From Safe

Johnnie Travis, owner of the building that used to be the old Ford Tractor building, recently purchased an ld safe and placed it in the building. Wednesday morning, February 12, he decided to open the safe and see what was in it. He find several vials of chemicals. Not knowing what they were, he called the Warren Fire Department who in turn called he HAZMAT team out of El Dorado. It was determined that the vials such as these were placed in safes years ago and were to act as a tear gas in case the safe was broken into. While waiting on the team from El Dorado, he Fire Department blocked off a section of Myrtle Street as a precaution. The HAZMAT team properly removed the vials and took them away for proper disposal.
