Hermitage City Council Meets

Three of the four Council Members of the Hermitage City Council met in regular session February 24. Routine reports were presented and minutes of the January, 2020 meeting were approved. The financial reports were also submitted and approved.
Mayor Kendrix provided her monthly report on a variety of matters and activities.
The council went into executive session but took no action after coming out of the session.
