Hermitage School Board Meets

The Hermitage Board of Education met in regular session February 10,2020. Minutes of the January 13 meeting and the financial reports were approved.
Superintendent Dr. Tucker gave her report. The board then approved "educator liability insurance and general liability insurance. ASBA partnered with BXS to provide the insurance at a cost of $4900.00.
Next the board approved changes to the cheer constitution. The change consisted of demerits to be given for fractions involving incomplete uniforms.
After going into executive session, the members reconvened in public and accepted a letter of resignation from Kashif Kincaid. Another motion was adopted hiring workers for the 21st CCLC after school program.
