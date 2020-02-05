Hermitage School Closing Two Days Due to Widespread Illness

The Hermitage School District will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 due to widespread illness. Students should follow their procedures for completing AMI work. Parents are asked to please disinfect or wash all student belongings (backpacks, lunch boxes, sports bags, coats, etc.) and be sure to contain students if they exhibit symptoms of the sickness in our area.
Please call the Superintendent's Office at (870) 463-2236 if you have any questions or check our Facebook page for updates!!!
